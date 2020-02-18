Tenaris Wants Out Of Stock Suit Over Bribery Allegations

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Steel pipe manufacturer Tenaris SA asked a New York federal judge to throw out a stock-drop suit filed over a pair of alleged bribery schemes involving its billionaire CEO, saying it had no duty to disclose uncharged and merely alleged wrongdoing. In a follow-up to its dismissal bid, Tenaris said Friday that the suit aims to manufacture a securities fraud claim by arguing that the company’s ethical and compliance commitments were false because they did not mention illegal payments allegedly made years earlier to secure the nationalization of a steel company that Tenaris relied on. “Plaintiffs never explain how alleged wrongdoing...

