Six Teams Seek Chancery Lead For $1.2B Kraft Heinz Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- At least six legal teams are battling for the lead counsel banner in a consolidated Chancery Court derivative suit targeting an alleged $1.2 billion insider share trade in 2018 by an insider of The Kraft Heinz Co. just ahead of stock-crushing bad news. The allegations already have spawned a direct federal stockholder class claim for damages, now in consolidated litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, as well as a federal derivative damages claim in the U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania awaiting a ruling on a motion to send that case to Illinois. At issue...

