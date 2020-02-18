Ex-Informant Aims To Sink SEC's 'Pointless' Stock Plot Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- A former government informant is looking to again knock out a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit against him in New Jersey federal court over an alleged $17.2 million pump-and-dump penny stock scheme, saying the purported misconduct is too old to justify the agency's proposed injunctions. Nearly five months after the Third Circuit revived the action, Guy Gentile called on the district court Friday to toss the SEC's amended complaint seeking injunctive relief of an "obey-the-law" order and a bar on trading penny stocks, arguing the court is unable to issue the requisite finding that he committed a "substantive violation" of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS