Public-Private Gulf Puts Startup Valuations In The Spotlight

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- Startup valuations are increasingly in the spotlight, but the path from seed funding to unicorn to initial public offering can still appear opaque. Here, attorneys pull back the curtain on how valuation negotiations unfold — and why public market valuations don't always line up. Casper Sleep Inc. raised a heady $100 million at a $1.1 billion valuation in March 2019 from big-name investors like New Enterprise Associates and Norwest Venture Partners and retailer Target Corp. When the mattress seller went public in early February, its IPO valuation was less than $500 million. Casper joins a number of buzzy private companies that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS