Fox Rothschild Adds Cannabis M&A Partner In Seattle

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has scooped up the former co-chair of Lane Powell PC’s cannabis practice group, adding a mergers and acquisitions expert with about $1 billion worth of combination transactions under his belt. Joshua Ashby started at Fox Rothschild several weeks ago as a partner at the firm’s Seattle office, joining a 70-strong cannabis group that recently earned a spot among Law360’s Cannabis Practice Groups of the Year for its hand in an $875 million tie-up between pot giants Curaleaf and Grassroots. Ashby told Law360 on Tuesday that the continued growth of his clients demanded a move to a larger platform...

