Pot Edibles Maker's Prior-Use Defense Tossed In TM Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday partly granted a health food company’s motion to toss a marijuana edibles maker’s affirmative defenses for using the “Kiva” brand, ruling that the marijuana company can’t claim prior use of the mark because its products are illegal under federal law. Kiva Health Brands Inc. accuses Kiva Brands Inc. of trademark infringement, according to the 2018 suit. Kiva Brands, or KBI, argued that Kiva Health's claims are barred because KBI has been using the trademarks longer. KBI also argued that Kiva Health's claims are barred by estoppel, acquiescence and waiver, according to the court filings. Kiva Health argued that...

