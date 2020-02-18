Hot Sauce Maker Wins Trademark Suit Over THC Product

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- The maker of Tapatío hot sauce has convinced a court to bar a cannabis-infused imitator from using a similar name and label, which it claimed damaged Tapatío’s reputation by associating it with a product containing a Schedule 1 controlled drug. A California federal court granted Tapatío Foods LLC a permanent injunction Thursday, blocking Sulaiman Waleed Rodriguez, the alleged maker of Tíowaxy THC medicated hot sauce, from using marks containing Tapatío's signature font, styling and yellow-clad horseman. The court adopted a magistrate judge’s recommendation for a default judgment against Rodriguez because he failed to file substantive pleadings in the case. The order compels Rodriguez...

