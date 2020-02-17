Mining Co. Escapes UK Suit Over Protests In Sierra Leone

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 4:48 PM GMT) -- An appellate court said Monday that African Minerals Ltd. does not have to compensate residents for police brutality that occurred near one of its sites in Sierra Leone, ruling that the mining company had no legal obligation to protect the villagers. The Court of Appeal of England and Wales has dismissed a challenge to a lower court decision that rejected the liability of African Minerals for the violent clashes in 2010 and 2012 in Tonkolili, a remote and inaccessible district in the north of Sierra Leone. High Court Judge Mark Turner had in December 2018 concluded that senior management at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS