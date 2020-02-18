Belgian Watchdog Won’t Push Antitrust Fine Over Jet Deal

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- Belgian competition authorities said a deal for Brussels Airlines to buy jets from Thomas Cook while blocking other tour operators from booking airplane seats violated antitrust law, but it won’t require fines because Thomas Cook went bankrupt. The case, now headed to the country’s Competition College for review, involves clauses in a commercial service agreement, or CSA, concluded in June 2017 between Thomas Cook Belgium NV and Brussels Airlines NV. The Belgian Competition Authority opened an investigation that August regarding potentially anticompetitive practices tied to the deal. The agreement was made as Brussels Airlines was buying certain assets of Thomas Cook...

