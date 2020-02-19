Crypto Soccer Exchange Faces $2.2M Bill In Old Tokens Fight

Law360, London (February 19, 2020, 6:16 PM GMT) -- A Swiss businessman has accused a U.K.-based soccer stock exchange and cryptocurrency group of defrauding him out of $2.2 million after they failed to issue his oil company with new digital tokens. Entrepreneur Murat Seitnepesov claimed London Football Exchange Market Ltd. and its senior leadership team went back on a number of deals after his two businesses gave the cryptocurrency project loans and advertising services to promote their marketplace for buying shares in soccer clubs, according to newly public court documents. The claim — filed Jan. 15 on behalf of Blockchain Optimization SA and Petrochemical Logistics Ltd. — alleges that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS