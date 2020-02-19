NatWest Sues Guarantors For Remaining $1.7M Shipping Debt

Law360, London (February 19, 2020, 6:48 PM GMT) -- NatWest Markets has sued two guarantors for approximately $1.7 million to cover the financial shortfall left from a mortgaged cargo vessel that was sold after a Greek shipping company had to pay the RBS investment arm more than $13.3 million. The general commercial contract claim filed by NatWest in the High Court against Toula Gourdomichalis and Ioannis Xylas alleges the two companies agreed to guarantee the "due and punctual payment" on a $15.7 million loan taken out by Stallion Eight Shipping Co. SA in January 2015. After Stallion defaulted on the loan in April 2018, Natwest sued the shipping company for...

