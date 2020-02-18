HMRC Back At UK Top Court Over Foreign Unit Dividend Fight

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 8:49 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s tax authority told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that multinational corporations alleging they were overtaxed on dividends paid by their foreign subsidiaries could have discovered the mistake far earlier, as the government continues to battle with companies over the controversial provision. HM Revenue and Customs fought to overturn two judgments from the Court of Appeal — one made in 2010 and the other from 2016 — that found the agency liable for corporate tax that was levied in violation of European Union law. Tuesday's hearing was focused on when the claimants, a group of multinationals, could have reasonably discovered...

