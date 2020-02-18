Sports Direct Can Shield Docs From Audit Agency

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 6:56 PM GMT) -- An appeals court on Tuesday sided with retail chain Sports Direct in its bid to keep legal documents given to its accountants from being handed over to U.K. regulators, ruling the Financial Reporting Council can't force the disclosure of privileged materials. The Court of Appeal on Tuesday sided with Sports Direct in its bid to keep legal documents given to its accountants out of the hands of regulators. (AP) The Court of Appeal held that the FRC can't force Sports Direct International PLC to hand over documents covered by legal professional privilege, which protects communications between lawyers and their clients, as part of the...

