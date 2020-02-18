Credit Suisse Hit With Costs In Ex-Director's Suit

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 8:55 PM GMT) -- A judge ordered Credit Suisse to pay some of a former employee's costs on Tuesday after he largely fended off a bid to pare down his £46 million ($60 million) lawsuit over his imprisonment in Romania on espionage charges while working for the lender. In his written ruling, Roger Ter Haar QC, sitting as a High Court judge, noted that back in January, Credit Suisse was able to convince the court to reduce Vadim Benyatov’s lawsuit significantly. But since the court rejected Credit Suisse’s request for £1.15 million in security for costs or a conditional order for that amount, the judge...

