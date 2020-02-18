CSX Fights Norfolk Bid To Derail Antitrust Suit

Law360, Washington (February 18, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- CSX Transportation Inc. has urged a Virginia federal judge to deny Norfolk Southern Railway Co.'s bid to dismiss an antitrust suit over the latter's dominant control of a small railroad they co-own, arguing it failed to raise new claims. CSX said in a brief Friday that Norfolk Southern didn’t raise a new “fact or novel legal argument” and instead echoed issues and claims over jurisdiction its co-defendant Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line Railroad Co. already raised during the dismissal stage in November 2018, which the court later rejected. CSX alleges in its suit lodged in October 2018 that Norfolk Southern uses its majority stake in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS