Proskauer, Cahill Help Steer $252M Bed Bath & Beyond Deal

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- Bed Bath & Beyond, represented by Proskauer Rose, has sold a business unit specializing in personalized consumer goods to Cahill Gordon-led 1-800-Flowers.com in a $252 million deal, the companies announced Tuesday. For its part, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said the sale of PersonalizationMall.com would help it simplify its portfolio and focus on its core retail areas, while 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. said the deal will help it further its gifting business, according to a pair of statements from the companies. “PersonalizationMall’s extensive product offering and industry-leading personalization capabilities will be an excellent addition to our growing family of popular gifting brands,” 1-800-Flowers.com CEO Chris...

