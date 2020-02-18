KKR Lands $200M For New Drug Therapy Research Group

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- Private equity giant KKR said Tuesday it’s created a drug therapy research unit that already has committed investments of $200 million and is purchasing other life sciences companies. Gamma Biosciences will operate a portfolio of companies to create immunotherapy drugs and is already engaged in a number of transactions with European life sciences companies, KKR said. The private equity group and its co-investors have already agreed to invest $200 million in the unit, it said. On Tuesday, Belgium-based Univercells said it’s receiving up to €50 million ($54 million) in financing from Gamma Biosciences to help it expand its gene therapy work....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS