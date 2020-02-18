Investors Sue Ex-MiMedx Execs Over Book-Cooking Scheme

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- A MiMedx Group Inc. investor filed a proposed class action Tuesday accusing the biotech company's former directors of hiding a multipronged scheme to falsely inflate the company's revenue, which then triggered a steep drop in stock prices when the truth came to light. Investor Bruce Cassamajor said former MiMedx CEO Parker "Pete" Petit, ex-Chief Operating Office William Taylor, ex-Chief Financial Officer Michael J. Senken, former Chairman of the Board Charles Evans and other executives who hid a scheme to manipulate the company's revenue results have cost the company millions of dollars with their actions, leading to criminal investigations, a $1.5 million...

