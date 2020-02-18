US Sanctions Russian Energy Broker Over Venezuela Ties

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 12:09 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday sanctioned a subsidiary of Russian energy giant Rosneft for continuing to broker sales of Venezuelan oil in defiance of a U.S. commercial embargo against the Venezuelan government. The U.S. government targeted Rosneft Trading SA and its president, Didier Casimiro, over their continued partnership with Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA and the regime of President Nicolas Maduro, which has been at the center of a “maximum pressure campaign” by the Trump White House. “Rosneft Trading S.A. and its president brokered the sale and transport of Venezuelan crude oil,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in...

