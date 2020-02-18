Puerto Rican Restaurant Slams Hilton With $4.65M TM Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- The owners of a Puerto Rican restaurant named Salitre Mesón Costero have filed a $4.65 million trademark suit in federal court accusing a Hilton company and affiliates of opening a separate eatery with a nearly identical name, claiming they’re trying to suggest a connection to their competitor. Salitre Mesón Costero owners Luis F. Jiménez and Angie Olivero — whose restaurant in the town of Arecibo is about an hour’s drive from the new eatery in the Caribe Hilton in San Juan — claim that Hilton International of Puerto Rico Inc., real estate investment trust Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and others...

