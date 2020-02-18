Alleged Ponzi Scheme Operators Ordered To Pay £8.6M

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 11:03 PM GMT) -- A judge Tuesday ordered two men charged in connection to an alleged forestry investment scam to pay more than £8.6 million ($11 million) under a deal they previously reached to resolve civil proceedings brought by liquidators for the companies they allegedly defrauded. In issuing his ruling, High Court Judge Philip Kramer rejected arguments from the two defendants — Junie Conrad Omari Bowers and Andrew Nathiel Skeene — that the companies and liquidators had breached the settlement agreement by handing over a copy of it to the Serious Fraud Office. Days later, the law enforcement agency had Skeene arrested, the defendants noted...

