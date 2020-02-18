Fox Rothschild Looks To Sink Bulk Of Graphic Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 12:19 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP and one of its former employment lawyers have asked a New York federal judge to toss most of a former legal aide’s suit alleging he tried to rape her and bombarded her with obscene text messages while the firm brushed aside her complaints about him. Fox Rothschild and a former lawyer accused of sexual misconduct urged a federal judge on Saturday to nix the lion’s share of a former legal aide’s bias and sexual harassment suit. The firm and its former attorney Ian Siminoff, who was fired hours after plaintiff Stephanie Jones sued them in December, filed separate...

