Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UPS Beats Religious Driver's Retaliation Case

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge has tossed a suit brought by a UPS driver who claimed she was retaliated against for exercising her religious beliefs, ruling that she didn't show the company stuck her with dangerously overloaded trucks as punishment for not wanting to work past sundown on Fridays.

In her order Friday, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher granted summary judgment to United Parcel Service Inc. and found that Khalilah Johnson's Title VII retaliation case didn't pass muster under the burden-shifting framework established by the U.S. Supreme Court in McDonnell Douglas v. Green in 1973.

To satisfy the final prong of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!