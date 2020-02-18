UPS Beats Religious Driver's Retaliation Case

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge has tossed a suit brought by a UPS driver who claimed she was retaliated against for exercising her religious beliefs, ruling that she didn't show the company stuck her with dangerously overloaded trucks as punishment for not wanting to work past sundown on Fridays. In her order Friday, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher granted summary judgment to United Parcel Service Inc. and found that Khalilah Johnson's Title VII retaliation case didn't pass muster under the burden-shifting framework established by the U.S. Supreme Court in McDonnell Douglas v. Green in 1973. To satisfy the final prong of the...

