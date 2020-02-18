Airbnb Model Sheds Light On Tech Co. Tax Issues In UK

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- A war of words has broken out between the U.K. and the U.S. over U.K. government plans to impose a 2% digital services tax. As the tax would disproportionately affect U.S. tech companies, the U.S. has even responded by threatening tariffs on British cars if the new digital services tax is imposed. However, the HM Revenue & Customs’ interest in taxing multinational tech companies has a far wider basis than just the new digital services tax. Airbnb Inc. is one of the U.S. tech companies which has long been in the media spotlight[1] due to benefiting from the asymmetries that exist...

