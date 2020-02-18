Bloomberg Proposes Wall Street Tax, Student Debt Relief

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 1:04 PM EST) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg unveiled a plan Tuesday that would impose a 0.1% tax on all financial transactions and make it easier for college students to obtain student-loan debt relief. The 0.1% financial transactions tax proposed by Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg would be phased in beginning at 0.02%, “to monitor and minimize any unintended consequences.” (AP) The tax is part of a plan that Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, said was aimed at improving the U.S. financial system for low- and middle-income earners, easing debt collection burdens, and protecting the system and consumers from unforeseen stock...

