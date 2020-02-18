Family Wants Its Nelson Mullins Files In $250M Estate Row

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- A prominent Florida family accusing a Nelson Mullins attorney of malpractice in setting up a $250 million trust has filed a motion to compel the law firm to hand over the family's client files, saying the firm has refused to produce them for more than a year. Retired Boca Raton doctor and medical investor Steven Scott, his wife, Rebecca, three of their five children, and his 96-year-old mother said Monday that Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel has failed to comply with a court order to produce all records relating to them in their suit against the firm and partner Carl Rosen...

