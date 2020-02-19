Justices Asked Yet Again To Clarify Alice In $4M US Bank Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- Solutran Inc. is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a $4 million infringement win against U.S. Bank over a checking system patent, arguing the Federal Circuit improperly analyzed only one element of the patent to find it covered an abstract idea under the high court's Alice test. In a Feb. 12 certiorari petition, Solutran said the Federal Circuit erred in reversing the jury's infringement verdict and finding its patent invalid under the high court's Alice v. CLS Bank ruling, which holds that abstract ideas implemented using a computer aren't eligible for patent protection without an additional inventive concept. The petition argues...

