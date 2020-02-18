Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Interview

15 Minutes With The San Francisco 49ers' General Counsel

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 1:27 PM EST) -- As the NFL has been pulled into discussions about protests during the U.S. national anthem over police brutality and racial injustice, San Francisco 49ers general counsel Hannah Gordon sees the instances as an "intellectually stimulating exercise" for her team and the league to help facilitate national conversations.

Hannah Gordon

Currently: Chief administrative officer and general counsel, San Francisco 49ers

Previously: Vice president of legal and government affairs, 49ers

Law school: Stanford University Law School

The NFL protests began in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick, who was then a 49ers quarterback, first sat and then knelt during the national anthem.

Gordon, who first joined the 49ers in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!