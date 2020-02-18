Luxury Movie Seating Firm Hits Ch. 11 With $210M Debt

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- Luxury movie theater seating manufacturer VIP Cinema Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hit Chapter 11 in Delaware with an agreement in place with the majority of its lenders for a proposed debt-for-equity swap to wipe out much of its roughly $210 million in debt. VIP and four affiliates hit bankruptcy, citing a downturn by large movie theater companies in renovating theaters or building new ones. The debtor entities are a wholly owned subsidiary of HIG Cinema Holdings Inc., which along with a foreign subsidiary has not filed its own bankruptcy, according to a first-day declaration. In the declaration, Chief Restructuring Officer Stephen...

