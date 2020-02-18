Vanda Pharma Derivative Suit Will Stay In Delaware, On Ice

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday told Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. that he would stay the derivative suit the company faces before him while at the same time shooting down Vanda's bid to move the case to a New York court where two similar lawsuits are playing out concerning the company's drug marketing practices. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly's three-page order on Feb. 18 denies without prejudice Vanda's transfer request, telling the company that it makes more sense to put the Delaware case on ice than it does to transfer the case to the Eastern District of New York, where Vanda...

