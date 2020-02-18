ITC To Probe Economic Effect Of Renewable Energy In Mass.

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is investigating the impact of renewable energy imports on Massachusetts’ economy, according to a Federal Register notice to be published Wednesday. The announcement follows a Dec. 19 request from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., asking the ITC to assess how Massachusetts businesses are being affected by the state’s efforts to eliminate the use of fossil fuels. The commission said it is investigating current electricity prices for residents and businesses in New England and Massachusetts and assessing the region’s progress in switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources such as hydroelectricity. The ITC...

