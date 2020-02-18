TTAB Says AT&T Can Fight For Long-Dead 'Cingular' Name

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- AT&T Inc. is still legally entitled to defend the trademark rights to the brand name "Cingular" even though the wireless giant mostly stopped using it more than 13 years ago, according to a ruling by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. In a precedential decision issued Feb. 10, the board ruled that AT&T had standing to pursue a case aimed at blocking a small entity from securing its own trademark registrations for the name, which AT&T mostly dropped in 2007. By delivering the ruling, the board rejected the argument that AT&T lacked standing because it only uses the old name in a...

