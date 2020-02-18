Fire Coverage Voided Over Apt. Complex's Misrepresentations

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge on Tuesday ruled that CM Vantage Specialty Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover an apartment complex's costs to fix units damaged in a 2018 fire, finding that the complex's policy is void because it made deliberate misrepresentations in its insurance application and claim for coverage. U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Bodenhausen granted CM Vantage's motion for summary judgment and voided the property policy the insurer had issued to Nephrite Fund 1 LLC, which owns the 120-unit Amber Glen Apartments complex in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Raytown. Judge Bodenhausen said evidence shows that Nephrite misrepresented or...

