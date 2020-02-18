Charity Hits LeBron's Uninterrupted, Others With $33M IP Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Maryland youth charitable organization sued LeBron James' Uninterrupted LLC, as well as Nike Inc., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and ESPN Inc., for $33 million in D.C. federal court on Tuesday, claiming the companies have been using the charity's "I AM MORE THAN AN ATHLETE" trademark without permission. Game Plan Inc., which helps young students rise up through high school and college athletics and academics, said the trademark has been registered in the U.S. since June 2018, and its president, CEO and participants wore T-shirts with the logo at a Washington Wizards-Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game in which James was playing for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS