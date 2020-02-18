Levi & Korsinsky Underpaid Female Atty, Sex Bias Suit Says

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A former Levi & Korsinsky LLP partner on Tuesday hit the plaintiffs' side securities firm with a sex discrimination suit alleging she was shorted on commissions and bonuses, had her cases reassigned to inexperienced male lawyers and was ultimately fired for speaking up about gender inequity. Amy Miller's suit in New York federal court accused Levi & Korsinsky and founding partners Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky of sustained gender discrimination after she was elevated to partner in December 2017, in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Equal Pay Act and several New York state wage and anti-discrimination...

