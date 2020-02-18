Fed. Circ. Asked To Review Nonexpert Obviousness Testimony

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Tuesday was asked to review a panel's ruling that a Florida federal court should have restarted a patent trial involving oxygen generators after a glassblower acting as a lay witness offered expert testimony about whether the patent was obvious. In a petition for rehearing en banc, Oxygen Frog LLC said that a Federal Circuit panel erred in its precedential decision this month that U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker should have allowed a new trial after Oxygen Frog’s fact witness, Tyler Piebes, said the invention claimed in HVLPO2 LLC’s patent was obvious over prior art. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS