Junk Bond Mogul Among Latest Round Of Trump Pardons

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- Michael Milken, a financier known for expanding the junk bond market in the 1980s and who pled guilty to securities and tax violations, was among several people pardoned by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Milken served two years in prison in the early 1990s, and was banned from the securities industry for life under a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He was originally charged with a slew of crimes including racketeering and insider trading by then-U.S. Attorney Rudy Giuliani, who also prosecuted Milken’s former employer, investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert Inc. The charges that Milken ultimately pled guilty...

