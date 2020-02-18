Trump Pardons Ex-NYPD Chief Kerik, Convicted Of Tax Fraud

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned former New York Police Department commissioner and onetime Homeland Security chief nominee Bernard B. Kerik, who was convicted of tax and other crimes. Former New York City police commissioner Bernard B. Kerik was among several people pardoned by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. (AP) Kerik was sentenced to four years in prison in February 2010 for crimes associated with lying to U.S. officials during the vetting process for his nomination to head the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service. He was additionally ordered to pay $188,000 in restitution to...

