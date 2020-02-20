White & Case Adds Ex-Vinson M&A Pair In Houston

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- White & Case LLP has landed a pair of Vinson & Elkins LLP attorneys experienced in representing domestic and international companies in mergers and acquisitions to join its global mergers and acquisitions practice in Houston. Mingda Zhao and Emery Choi are joining White & Case as partners after helping companies and private equity funds navigate joint ventures, energy transactions, cross-border transactions and more, the firm announced Tuesday. The pair have worked both jointly and separately on several multimillion- and multibillion-dollar deals in the Houston oil and gas market. Zhao, who has spent 13 years practicing in the Houston market and was...

