Prop 65 Chemical Labeling Litigation: Trends And Predictions

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- Since August 2018, when California’s Proposition 65 regulations were overhauled, we have seen additional refinement in the regulations, a steady stream of notices of violation and heightened attorney general enforcement in key areas. Recent Developments Notices of Violation The best source of information about Prop 65 is the database of publicly available notices of violation. In my survey of notices filed since mid-December, I note that they cover a wide range of common consumer products as set forth below: Acrylamide: Ice cream cones, frozen waffles, burgers, fried chicken and fried fish; Arsenic: Dried shrimp and seaweed; Bisphenol A: IPhone cases and...

