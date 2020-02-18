Ford Steers Duty Hike Dust-Up To High Court For Review

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case over a duty hike on the automaker’s imported vans, saying the Federal Circuit incorrectly categorized the vehicles as cargo vans instead of passenger vans and refused to correct the error. Ford filed a petition for high court review on Thursday that said the Federal Circuit was wrong to classify the vans as cargo vehicles, subjecting them to a 25% tariff rate, or 10 times higher than the rate the U.S. Court of International Trade had previously set for the vans. The vans are imported to the U.S....

