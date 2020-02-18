McElroy Deutsch Must Face Legal Aide's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Tuesday refused to let McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP off the hook in a former legal assistant's disability bias suit, finding that a jury could conclude the worker was fired for having health issues and taking medical leave. In his order denying the law firm summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer held that former employee Deidre Rossing's discrimination and retaliation claims were good enough to move to trial under the burden-shifting framework established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 in McDonnell Douglas v. Green. The judge was unconvinced by the law firm's...

