Celadon Approved For Ch. 11 Deal To Auction Tractor Trailers

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 18, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Trucking firm Celadon Group Inc. received approval Tuesday in Delaware bankruptcy court for its retention of an auctioneer to sell off its tractor trailer equipment as the debtor liquidates the remainder of its assets through a Chapter 11 process. Debtor attorney Stuart M. Brown of DLA Piper LLP told the court during a hearing in Wilmington that its plan to retain Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers America Inc. to retrieve thousands of pieces of truck equipment and then auction them off was being presented without any opposition from parties to Celadon’s case. Under the terms of the retention agreement, Ritchie Bros. will track...

