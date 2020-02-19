Allianz Fights Appeal Over Salvage Costs Of Grounded Ship

Law360, London (February 19, 2020, 3:49 PM GMT) -- Allianz SE's Austrian subsidiary defended a ruling letting it off the hook for part of the $9.5 million it cost to salvage a container ship grounded near China, telling an appellate court Wednesday that the vessel’s owners were at fault. John Russell QC, counsel for Allianz Elementar Versicherungs AG, said that the appeal from French companies Alize 1954 and CM CGM SA “must fail” as the High Court judge had rightly based his findings on long-established principles of liability and the requirement for owners to make sure their vessels are safe. Judge Nigel Teare found in March that the vessel had...

