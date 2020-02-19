LC&F Seeks Costs After Forcing Trustee To Bow Out

Law360, London (February 19, 2020, 6:25 PM GMT) -- Counsel for scandal-plagued London Capital & Finance asked a London judge Wednesday for an award of its legal costs after it succeeded in removing Global Security Trustees Ltd. as the collapsed bond firm's trustee because of concerns over conflicts of interest. Chief Master Matthew Marsh named Madison Pacific Trust Ltd. as the new trustee last month in the High Court action, a role that will involve helping insolvency administrators in their efforts to recover the £237 million ($306 million) taken in from investors by LC&F, a company at the center of a minibond scandal in Britain. The judge did not rule...

