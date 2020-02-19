Gunderson Dettmer Guides ForgePoint’s $450M Cyber Fund

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 1:42 PM EST) -- ForgePoint Capital announced Wednesday it had raised $450 million for a Gunderson Dettmer-steered fund that the venture capital firm said will focus exclusively on cybersecurity investments and be the largest fund of its kind to date. The California-based investor’s second fund, ForgePoint Cybersecurity Fund II LP, will back early- and growth-stage startups and has already invested in several companies, according to the announcement. "While some venture firms include cybersecurity as an investment theme, our team has a singular focus on the market,” ForgePoint co-founder Don Dixon said in the statement. Fund II will be deployed in arenas such as cyberintelligence, privacy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS