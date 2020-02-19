Qatar Airways Spends $600M To Increase Stake In Airline Co.

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- Qatar Airways said Wednesday it has increased its stake in the International Consolidated Airlines Group, strengthening its position as the airline group’s largest shareholder. Qatar Airways Group QCSC, which is Qatar’s national carrier, increased its shareholding to 25.1% from 21.4%, according to the announcement. At Tuesday's closing price on the London Stock Exchange, the transaction was worth roughly £465 million ($600 million). International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, also known as IAG, is a Spain-based airline group whose portfolio brands include British Airways, Iberia and Irish airline Aer Lingus. Qatar Airways said Wednesday that it was pleased with its investment in IAG...

