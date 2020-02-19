Fort Worth Says Demoted Officers Aren't Whistleblowers

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- The city of Fort Worth argued before a Texas appellate court Wednesday that two formerly high-ranking police officers, who sued the city over their demotions, offered opinions, not a report of wrongdoing, when they suggested a perjury investigation against a fellow officer who allegedly lied about whether a woman pushed him during her arrest. Fort Worth is asking the Fifth Court of Appeals to throw out the suit filed under the Texas Whistleblower Act — which protects employees from retaliation for reporting wrongdoing in good faith — on the grounds that opinions are not protected under state law. But two judges on the Fifth Court of Appeals panel questioned what more the officers needed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS