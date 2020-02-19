Perkins Coie Denied Early Win In Secretary’s Age Bias Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 1:49 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday denied a bid by Perkins Coie LLP to toss a suit from a former secretary claiming she was forced to resign because of her age, saying while the complaint is “thin,” it makes allegations enough to survive a motion to dismiss. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman told the firm that Brenda E. Canada’s suit does not have to prove at this stage that she was pushed out of her position by discrimination, but only show facts that support “a minimal inference” that she was. Canada sued in December 2018, alleging that after more...

