3rd Circ. Calls Amazon '8,000-lb. Gorilla' In Seller Liability Row

Law360, Philadelphia (February 19, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday hesitated to let Amazon Inc. escape so-called seller liability for defective products sold through its website, with one judge likening the company's role to "an 8,000-pound gorilla" in the marketplace. During an oral argument in Philadelphia before a court packed with onlookers, the en banc panel seemed inclined to affirm a three-judge panel’s split ruling that the online giant is a “seller” for the purposes of Pennsylvania's strict product liability law. In Amazon’s favor was a dissenting opinion that the company’s relationship with the product’s manufacturer was too tangential to attach liability. Heather Oberdorf suffered permanent vision...

